Knife bandit spits in cop’s face, gets sound trashing

Kaieteur News – A bandit, who was caught on camera using a knife to rob a cop in front of Muneshwar’s Limited on Water Street, Georgetown, received a sound trashing on Friday after he spat in the face of another police rank who was trying to arrest him.

Police have since identified the man as a 21-year-old resident of Guyhoc Squatting Area, Georgetown.

Patrol ranks were on the lookout for him after he had robbed one of their colleagues, around 06:45hrs. that day, of a haversack which contained his police uniform and a $12,000 cell phone.

The ranks, who were at the time patrolling on motorcycles, spotted the bandit around 17:30hrs. in the vicinity of High and Hadfield Streets and decided to arrest him.

He decided to run towards the Stabroek Market area but was eventually cornered by three of the ranks.

A video recording of the arrest showed that as they tried to place him in handcuffs, he resisted forcing them to brace him against a wall at the nearby Demico House.

Instead of complying with the ranks, the knife bandit spat in the face of one of the arresting ranks.

This forced the cops to retaliate with force and resulted in the bandit receiving head-butts and cuffs to his face.

Even a senior citizen, who was standing close by, dealt him a few blows as the cops managed to overpower him and take him to the Stabroek Market police outpost.

According to a police report, the arresting ranks had found him in possession of the same haversack he had robbed their colleague of earlier that day.

The robbery was caught on CCTV cameras. Armed with a huge knife, the bandit was seen running behind a man, who was later identified as a 38-year-old policeman, along Water Street in the vicinity of Muneshwar’s Limited.

As he got closer, he grabbed the cop’s haversack, pushed him towards one of the stalls located in front of the store, but was met with resistance from the lawman.

The bandit began assaulting the cop and dealt him several blows to his face with the knife as he kept pulling the haversack. The brief scuffle continued until the bandit wrestled the cop to the ground. He then used the knife to cut the straps of the haversack and pulled it off from his victim before making good his escape.

Based on the footage, two security guards had witnessed the brazen robbery.