Juveniles recaptured minutes after escaping from Sophia Holding Centre

Kaieteur News – Four juveniles yesterday made a daring escape from the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre through a wooden ceiling. However, they were recaptured minutes later by police ranks.

According to a report from the Guyana Police Force, the youngsters who were housed in cells three and four at the facility decided to make good their escape around 02:45hrs yesterday. Police revealed that the boys broke the padlocks that were used to secure the cell doors and removed some wooden lattice from the ceiling.

Ranks, who were on duty at the facility, reported that they heard a loud noise and upon making checks, noticed the four juvenile offenders were missing. They informed the other ranks of what had happened and one of them soon after noticed the four escapees on Dennis Street, Sophia running in a westerly direction. One of the ranks chased after the offenders but they were able to make their way to Pike Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

A police patrol was informed and the four offenders were recaptured on Delhi Street, Prashad Nagar, also in the capital city and taken to the Brickdam Police Station.

Two broken padlocks and four pieces of steel rods, which are suspected to be used in the breakage, were found at the scene and lodged.