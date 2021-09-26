Govt. inks MOU with Midas BPO to re-establish Call Centre

– 250 jobs likely for Lindeners by June 2022

Kaieteur News – As the Government continues its efforts to ensure that employment is increased throughout the country, Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni K. Singh, yesterday participated in a ceremony in Linden, Region 10, which saw a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) being signed between the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) and Midas Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Inc. for the expansion of BPO to the Mining Town.

With the expansion of the business to that Region, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Midas, Malcolm Sobers, explained that 50 to 75 persons would be recruited by October 1 while by year-end that number would increase to 150, then further moved to 250 by June 2022. He noted that the company would commence the recruitment process for employees from within the town immediately after the signing ceremony. In fact, it was observed that a large number of young persons had already gathered outside the building, each enthusiastically waiting with application in hand.

The Guyanese businessman said he was also ecstatic that he was able to expand to Linden to assist in creating jobs and expressed his intention to have his business expand to other Regions. He further expressed his appreciation especially to the Senior Finance Minister and GO-Invest’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, as he explained that the officials were quick to respond to his business-expansion need and showed serious commitment to the BPO industry. Sobers recalled that 17 years ago he attempted to commence his own operation in Guyana but was unsuccessful while four years ago, when he made another attempt, no one responded to his expressed interest. He concluded that it was a dream realised for him to see his business grow in the manner it has.

During his remarks prior to the signing, Minister Singh said that Sobers’ success story is one which could be emulated by each person who works at Midas. He emphasised that Sobers’ journey as a young Call Centre agent who moved up to higher positions in the BPO industry within 20 years, to now being a proprietor, is a success story for many young persons who maybe considering the industry as a serious one for career-advancement.

Dr. Singh then alluded to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) commitment to Information Communications Technology (ICT) and recalled that the focus on this started since under former President Bharrat Jagdeo’s tenure.

“I had the privilege of being associated with the early efforts to bring the sector to Guyana. In those days the President of Guyana was President Jagdeo who saw the remarkable potential of technology-based industries to transform the economic landscape of Guyana and who saw the remarkable potential of technology-based solutions to creating jobs in Guyana, and President Jagdeo at the time very enthusiastically and aggressively promoted Information Communications Technology,” the Minister reminded.

“Today the fruits of those efforts are now being harvested under President Irfaan Ali’s tenure,” he added.

Quoting from the PPP/C’s 2020 manifesto, Minister Singh said the event symbolised Government’s promise to Guyanese of using “ICT as an enabler for jobs-creation” and he repeated the portion of the manifesto to attendees which states, “The ICT sector, if properly incentivised, can generate thousands of new jobs through co-investment, providing infrastructure support, state-sponsored training, and employment opportunities for the disabled.”

Minister Singh then highlighted the several other steps being taken by the PPP/C Government to promote the development of the ICT sector in Guyana, including the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector and investment in ICT education.

Also speaking at the event was PPP/C’s representative for Region 10, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, who said that government is serious about its commitment to the Region and will continue to prove this through its efforts to catapult development in not only ICT and job-creation, but also in infrastructure, housing and social services, as he alluded to the works currently being done on the Linden-Mabura Road and housing for young professionals.

“This is not a stand-alone activity that we are celebrating. This is part of a suite of measures that are being made to bring real development to Linden and Region 10,” Minister Edghill reiterated.

It was only last month that the Senior Finance Minister visited Midas’ Headquarters located in New Market Street, Georgetown, where he lauded the efforts of Sobers in pursuing his vision, which had materialised into the successful BPO facility that not only commenced operations in August 2020 but has since allowed for the employment of 330 Guyanese. The businessman had noted then that his business was heading towards expansion in Guyana. The event was proof that he meant business. (Ministry of Finance)