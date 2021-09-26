Community Health Worker, Salahdin Thomas

Our Frontline Worker of the Week is…

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Despite their increasing workload and increased personal risk as a result of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, many health care workers are focused on the ultimate goal – saving as many lives as possible.

As health workers on the frontline continue to valiantly do their part, we at this publication will continue to recognise their efforts. This week, we shine the spotlight on a young man who is barely 19 years old but is proud to be in the heat of the battle.

His name is Salahdin Mohammed Thomas and he hails from Heathburn Village, East Bank Berbice. As a Community Health Worker (CHW), he has only been in the health field for a year and seven months. According to Thomas, he began his journey just before the pandemic hit our shores, but his dedication to the work he does has done well for Region Six.

Thomas, after completing the CHW programme, was sent to the Edinburgh Health Centre for a period of one year. When the COVID-19 vaccines became available, there was a need for health care workers to provide all the assistance they could to vaccinate the nation. Thomas was called upon to be trained to administer the vaccines. Upon completion of his training, he became part of the vaccination team in the Region and he is currently attached to the Public Health Department in the Region.

Although Thomas’ mind was long set on pursuing his dream of becoming a medical doctor, he said that he found a new passion in executing the duties as a CHW since he is in a position to help ensure that quality health services are provided.

“…Living and growing up in Heathburn Village is a very hard thing knowing that many unfortunate people are unable to reach or access health care services because of a lack of or no form of income. Since before getting in the medical field, I observed that and I developed this passion within me to help make a better Guyana whereby health care services are accessible to every citizen,” Thomas related during an interview with this publication.

A successful graduate from the Berbice Educational Institute with passes in six subjects, Thomas currently holds the position of Clerk II on the COVID-19 Task Force. His time on the team of hardworking and dedicated health care professionals has seen him encountering both the good and the bad. However, Thomas is determined to keep on pushing for the betterment of healthcare, especially during this pandemic that has taken the lives of hundreds of people countrywide and millions of people globally.

“Being a part of this Task Force is not that easy because every day of our lives we meet new people with different attitudes and images in which they will think about things, and a lot of people have their own perspective and opinions. However, as the healthcare worker I go out and I put my very best in every task that I do. I’ve been tired most days, a lot of times I feel like giving up because of looking at the traumatic situation that is going on, not only within the country but globally. It’s not only risking my life but I’m also risking my family and other loved ones’ lives…because of me going out and coming into direct contact with a large number of different people even though I practice the COVID-19 protocols daily,” he said.

With the support of his family, friends and co-workers, he perseveres despite having to deal with challenges including verbal abuse from clients, shortage of staff and mental fatigue. According to Thomas, his primary aim is to do better for himself and others.

“One of the most positive things that I could talk about is hope…this comes by sitting and planning new strategies in which we could be able to educate the community (about COVID) in the simplest form for them to understand,” said Thomas.

He added, “I’ve realised that health education is very important in this situation; this is what the population relies on. There’s also a lot of improvement even though the cases may be rising but we know that we’re doing great because a lot of people are cooperating in terms of being vaccinated and practicing the guidelines,” he informed.

As a CHW, Thomas said that he must practice all that he preaches and this include eating a healthy diet, social distancing, good hygiene measures, among others. “I seek help in any situation that is too much for me, I try to manage any hostile feelings and also distract myself from this heart-rending situation,” he shared.

The great Mahatma Ghandi once said “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others” and Thomas has expressed his desire to continue to do so since he values the role he plays in the current health crisis.