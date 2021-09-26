Bad man does eventually meet dem match

Latest update September 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 26, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Bad man does know which limb fuh jump pun. Dem does attack de weak because dem is cowards and does tek advantage pun people.
Dem don’t want attack people hand-to-hand. Dem does wan come with jukka, knife and gun because dem can tek advantage. Or dem does attack in herds.
But sometimes dem does meet dem match and is den yuh does know who is brave and who is coward.
De other day wan ah dem bad man see wan old man pun de road with he laptop. He decide fuh mek he move. But when he get close he realise de man gat on he karate suit. He decide den and dere dat he nah tekking chance. He back down, tell de man howdee and guh lang he way.
If he did only know dat dis man gat more belt and dans dan de bad man gat buckta. De man is de top karate expert. De bad man lucky he ain’t mek he move.
But sometimes dem bad man does pick pun de wrong man. And dem does get a good cut tail.
One time a huge chap pick pun a small chap. He hit de small chap in he back and den tun round and tell he, “dat was a karate chop from China.”
Two days later he hit de small chap again and say, “dat was a karate chop from Korea.”
De next day de small chap went up to de big chap and put one lash in he back. De big chap get floored and when he look up, de small chap say, “dat was a crowbar from Gafoors.”
Talk half and nah tek advantage pun people!
Sep 26, 2021National men force game 5 Kaieteur News – Game four of the Guyana Volleyball Federation’s (GVF) organised five game series between the National Select men and the National Under-23 men served...
Sep 26, 2021
Sep 26, 2021
Sep 26, 2021
Sep 26, 2021
Sep 26, 2021
Kaieteur News – The shooting to death of Afro-Americans have gone on before half the population of this country was... more
Kaieteur News – Orin Boston was shot dead during a police operation on the Essequibo Coast. The police have launched... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]