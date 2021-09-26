Bad man does eventually meet dem match

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Bad man does know which limb fuh jump pun. Dem does attack de weak because dem is cowards and does tek advantage pun people.

Dem don’t want attack people hand-to-hand. Dem does wan come with jukka, knife and gun because dem can tek advantage. Or dem does attack in herds.

But sometimes dem does meet dem match and is den yuh does know who is brave and who is coward.

De other day wan ah dem bad man see wan old man pun de road with he laptop. He decide fuh mek he move. But when he get close he realise de man gat on he karate suit. He decide den and dere dat he nah tekking chance. He back down, tell de man howdee and guh lang he way.

If he did only know dat dis man gat more belt and dans dan de bad man gat buckta. De man is de top karate expert. De bad man lucky he ain’t mek he move.

But sometimes dem bad man does pick pun de wrong man. And dem does get a good cut tail.

One time a huge chap pick pun a small chap. He hit de small chap in he back and den tun round and tell he, “dat was a karate chop from China.”

Two days later he hit de small chap again and say, “dat was a karate chop from Korea.”

De next day de small chap went up to de big chap and put one lash in he back. De big chap get floored and when he look up, de small chap say, “dat was a crowbar from Gafoors.”

Talk half and nah tek advantage pun people!