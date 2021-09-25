Latest update September 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Young Warriors are CPSCL Grand champions

Sep 25, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Young Warriors are the 2021 Canada Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) Grand champions after clinching an enthralling six-wicket win over Toronto Knight Riders on Saturday.

Young Warriors celebrate their victory.

Playing at Andrew McCandless Park in Brampton, Knight Riders posted a respectable 198-5 from the allocation of 20-overs, while Young Warriors scored 199-4, in reply with ten balls remaining.
Experienced opening batsman Abinash Ramnarayan led the way with an unbeaten 63. He received useful support from the consistent Randy Roopnarine who made 58 before he was run out. Ramnarayan struck three fours and four sixes, while Roopnarine slammed eight sixes and a four. In the process, Young Warriors lifted their third trophy for this year’s season triumphing at the 10-10 competition and also the 100-ball tournament.
For the final, Ramnarayan and Roopnarine got assistance from Rofel Boodhu and Nishal Singh with 26 and 20 respectively. Senior campaigner Azeez Baksh picked up two wickets for 32 runs from four overs delivering for the Riders.
Earlier, Toronto Knight Riders were invited to bat. Their innings started off precariously losing the first wicket at 10-1 but Canada-based Guyanese Vijaj Prashad and Baksh stabilised things quickly with a solid 107-run second-wicket stand. Prashad, a stalwart in softball cricket, hit 62. His innings was characterised with two fours and seven sixes while Baksh scored 37. Later down the innings, the momentum continued as hard-hitting middle-order batsman and Berbician Rawl Scott blasted seven sixes to make an unbeaten 54. Lindon Persaud also chipped in with 22. There was one wicket each for Satrohan Doodnauth, Joshua Singh, Reshand Badshaw and Nishal Singh.
At the post-match presentation, Ramnarayan was named the Most Valuable Player and he took home a trophy. The winning team carted off a trophy and $1,000, while the runners-up claimed a trophy as well with $500. The prizes were donated by AP Staffing.

 

