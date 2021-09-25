Woman who allegedly wounded abusive lover, placed on bail

Kaieteur News – Thirty-eight-year-old Shari Alph, of East Ruimveldt Squatting Area, Georgetown, was yesterday placed on $50,000 bail for allegedly wounding her abusive lover during a fight.

The woman appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate, Annette Singh. She denied the charge, which alleges that on September 19, 2021, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Roach of East Ruimveldt Squatting Area.

In her address to the court, the defendant explained that on the day in question, Roach was assaulting her, as such; she grabbed the first thing her hand reached and hit him. The court also heard that Roach is in the habit of assaulting her.

The defendant then made a request to have a medical examination done since she was also assaulted by Roach and the appeal was granted by Magistrate Singh.

Moreover, Police Prosecutor, Christopher Morris, made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but requested that she be placed on a keep the peace bond. The prosecutor also informed the court that following the alleged wounding, Roach was hospitalised for four days.

Prosecutor Morris then stated that if Roach has any belongings at the defendant’s house, he must go through the police to recover same.