Woman who allegedly wounded abusive lover, placed on bail

Latest update September 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-eight-year-old Shari Alph, of East Ruimveldt Squatting Area, Georgetown, was yesterday placed on $50,000 bail for allegedly wounding her abusive lover during a fight.
The woman appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate, Annette Singh. She denied the charge, which alleges that on September 19, 2021, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Roach of East Ruimveldt Squatting Area.
In her address to the court, the defendant explained that on the day in question, Roach was assaulting her, as such; she grabbed the first thing her hand reached and hit him. The court also heard that Roach is in the habit of assaulting her.
The defendant then made a request to have a medical examination done since she was also assaulted by Roach and the appeal was granted by Magistrate Singh.
Moreover, Police Prosecutor, Christopher Morris, made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but requested that she be placed on a keep the peace bond. The prosecutor also informed the court that following the alleged wounding, Roach was hospitalised for four days.
Prosecutor Morris then stated that if Roach has any belongings at the defendant’s house, he must go through the police to recover same.
Sep 25, 2021Kaieteur News – Young Warriors are the 2021 Canada Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) Grand champions after clinching an enthralling six-wicket win over Toronto Knight Riders on Saturday....
Sep 25, 2021
Sep 25, 2021
Sep 25, 2021
Sep 25, 2021
Sep 25, 2021
Kaieteur News – My interest is in the various disciplines that make up knowledge centered on history. From 14 years... more
Kaieteur News – The West Indies team selected for the T20 Cricket World Cup is being severely criticised. This is not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The public health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has rightly focused the attention and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]