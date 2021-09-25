Some people does it just fuh styles

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat a story in de news bout a man who drop dead after downing a 1.5 litre bottle soda in 10 minutes. Dem boys had to laugh when dem read dat because dem boys seh dat is joke.

Dem boys remember when cockeye Madee, drink two bottles soda, a beer and down 10 tennis rolls in two minutes at ImPac shop on Camp Street.

Guyana used to and still gat some men who could down food.

But Madee couldn’t eat with a man who dem used to call Bertie Sammon. He used to live pun D’Urban Street and anything yuh put in front ah he, de man used to clean it up, belch and ask if yuh nah gat more.

When de man guh to dem Indian wedding house, he alone does eat out one ah dem big pot wah dem cook rice in. And he used to seh dat is he fuss lash.

So don’t fuh one minute think Neil Off-de-Mark is wan ‘eat’ man. He like food but he stomach can’t tek off de quantity wah some ah dem old timers use to eat.

Deh gat some people just eat fuh glutton sake. Dem does see food and whether dem belly full or nat dem gan eat it.

It make dem boys remember de story bout de man wah go in wan old lady house and see some peanuts in a bowl. While he talking to de old lady, he start to eat de peanuts till he realise dat he eat out de entire bowl ah nuts.

He start feel guilty and apologise to de old lady fuh eating out all de nuts.

De old lady tun to he and say, “Don’t worry about it. I just like to suck de chocolate off dem.”

Talk half and nah play glutton!