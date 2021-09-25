Recent death of cane harvester occurred on private farm – GuySuCo clarifies

Kaieteur News – Insisting that it exercises strict health and safety policies to protect all of its workers at all of its estates, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) in a release yesterday made it clear that the recent death of a cane harvester did not occur at any of its managed estates.

Consequently, the Corporation is calling on various sections of the media to retract misleading information that stated the accident occurred in the Corporation’s managed Uitvlugt Estate’s backdam.

According to the Corporation, the accident occurred on a private cane farm at Zeeburg backdam, West Coast Demerara, which is managed by a private cane farmer.

On September 22, last, Deochand Lallchand of Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara, the cane harvester, died as a result of an accident that occurred at the Zeeburg backdam.

GuySuCo noted in its release that private cane farmers cultivate more than 40 percent of the cane supplied to the Uitvlugt Estate factory.

While it continues to share its best practices on the Occupational, Health and Safety Standards with the private cane farmers, GuySuCo made it clear that the farmers are responsible for the daily management of their operations.

Saddened by the unfortunate incident, GuySuCo, which is Guyana’s largest sugar cane cultivator and sugar producer, added, “the Management and Staff of the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) wishes to extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of Deochand Lallchand.”