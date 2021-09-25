Neighbour saves children from fire while mother visited school

Kaieteur News – A single mother and her five children are now homeless after a fire completely destroyed their one-bedroom concrete home they lived in at Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden. The mother, Orlene Holder, was not at home at the time but her five children, the oldest being age 10, were in the house when the incident occurred around 11:45 hrs. on Thursday.

During that time, Holder said she left the home to render some assistance to the teachers at a nearby school, since they were moving into another building. She related that the school was less than five minutes away from her home. “The house was not locked, they could have opened the door and come out at any time,” she told Kaieteur News.

This newspaper understands that a neighbour saw smoke emanating from the house and heard the children screaming. According to the police, she hurried to the children’s aid and removed them before the entire house went up in flames. “The only thing they were able to save was the clothes on the line,” the distraught Holder said. She estimates her losses at $5M. She said the house was given to her by her father, who resides overseas. “It is really sad, after years of moving from place to place, I finally got somewhere to call home and it hurts, it is not even three years now I am living here,” the 35-year-old single mother said.

While Holder and her father’s ex-wife had a dispute over the property, she said she cannot determine for sure if it was arson or if the fire started from an electrical origin, since the home, along with the neighbour’s, was without electricity for a few days.

The police report however suggested that arson is the cause of the fire.

Holder and her five children are now seeking refuge at her sister’s home.