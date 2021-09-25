Man arrested for threatening to kill Rose Hall Mayor

Kaieteur News – A 55-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to kill the Mayor of Rose Hall, Dave Budhu, on Wednesday at Republic Arch Road, Rose Hall, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police stated that the Mayor was in the company of Town Clerk, Natasha Griffith, and other staff members offloading tools from a truck, when the suspect approached him on a bicycle and started to abuse him.

He further threatened to kill him while brandishing a knife that he drew from his pants’ waist. Budhu, who became fearful for his life, ran to safety in the market and summoned the police. The suspect was subsequently arrested and escorted to the Albion Police Station, where an investigation was launched.