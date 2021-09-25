Man accused of setting wife afire recharged with murder

Latest update September 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Recharged on Thursday with the murder of his wife was, Ganeshwar Sheocharran, of Lot 27 Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant, Berbice.
Sheocharran also known as “Ganesh,” is accused of setting his wife, Sandramma Raju, 29, afire on Monday September 13.
He was previously charged on September 17 with attempted murder while Raju was still battling for her life in the hospital. However, on Saturday September 18, Raju succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.
As a result, a decision was taken to drop the attempted murder charge against Sheocharran and recharge him with murder. The new charge was read to him on Thursday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until October 14, 2021. His next court appearance will be at the Whim’s Magistrate’s Court.
According to reports, Sheocharran had allegedly set Raju afire on Monday September 13, following an argument they had. He had fled soon after to escape police.
Raju’s parents were notified about the incident around 12:30hrs. that day by Raju’s nephew and had rushed to her home where they found her badly burnt. She was taken to hospital where she was placed in the Burn Care Unit (ICU). Doctors battled there to save her life but they lost the fight on Saturday September 18.
Her husband had managed to flee all the way to the United States of America (USA), but was eventually nabbed on September 15 by American authorities at the John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport and sent back to Guyana.
His capture was made possible after Guyanese police relayed intelligence to its American counterpart that a wanted suspect was heading there.
