GDF rank under close arrest for beating girlfriend with rolling pin

Kaieteur News – A corporal, 26, of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating his 23-year-old girlfriend with a rolling pin.

Kaieteur News understands that the couple got into an argument around 21:31hrs. on Wednesday at the corporal’s home located at Tuschen on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE), Region Three.

During the argument, the rank began to beat the woman, cuffing and kicking her several times about her body. The woman reportedly tried to defend herself with a rolling pin but the corporal relieved her of it. He then used the rolling pin to further assault the woman by lashing her to the forehead.

That same evening before heading to the hospital, his girlfriend headed to the Leonora Police Station where she lodged a report against the GDF rank.

Police arrested him the following day (Thursday) and placed him under close arrest.