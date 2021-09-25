GDF rank under close arrest for beating girlfriend with rolling pin

Latest update September 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A corporal, 26, of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating his 23-year-old girlfriend with a rolling pin.
Kaieteur News understands that the couple got into an argument around 21:31hrs. on Wednesday at the corporal’s home located at Tuschen on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE), Region Three.
During the argument, the rank began to beat the woman, cuffing and kicking her several times about her body. The woman reportedly tried to defend herself with a rolling pin but the corporal relieved her of it. He then used the rolling pin to further assault the woman by lashing her to the forehead.
That same evening before heading to the hospital, his girlfriend headed to the Leonora Police Station where she lodged a report against the GDF rank.
Police arrested him the following day (Thursday) and placed him under close arrest.
Sep 25, 2021Kaieteur News – Young Warriors are the 2021 Canada Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) Grand champions after clinching an enthralling six-wicket win over Toronto Knight Riders on Saturday....
Sep 25, 2021
Sep 25, 2021
Sep 25, 2021
Sep 25, 2021
Sep 25, 2021
Kaieteur News – My interest is in the various disciplines that make up knowledge centered on history. From 14 years... more
Kaieteur News – The West Indies team selected for the T20 Cricket World Cup is being severely criticised. This is not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The public health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has rightly focused the attention and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]