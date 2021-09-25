Food vendor robbed during home invasion

Latest update September 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old food vendor of Wisroc Housing Scheme was robbed last night. According to police reports, the victim who resides alone was in her home cooking, while her front patio door was left partially open.
She subsequently observed a man with a red handkerchief tied around his face coming through her door, armed with a small silver handgun. He then demanded from her money and gold.
She told him she did not have any money after which he threatened to shoot her.
The suspect then called his accomplice and said, “Ensure you look out carefully out there.” Following this, he placed the victim on her bedroom floor and began to ransack her house.
During his search, he got hold of the woman’s purse and removed $65,000 in cash before walking briskly through the back door of the victim’s house and making good his escape into the dark area.
The victim reported the matter to the Wisroc Police Outpost and investigations into the matter are ongoing.
Sep 25, 2021Kaieteur News – Young Warriors are the 2021 Canada Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) Grand champions after clinching an enthralling six-wicket win over Toronto Knight Riders on Saturday....
Sep 25, 2021
Sep 25, 2021
Sep 25, 2021
Sep 25, 2021
Sep 25, 2021
Kaieteur News – My interest is in the various disciplines that make up knowledge centered on history. From 14 years... more
Kaieteur News – The West Indies team selected for the T20 Cricket World Cup is being severely criticised. This is not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The public health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has rightly focused the attention and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]