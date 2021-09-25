Latest update September 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Food vendor robbed during home invasion

Sep 25, 2021

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old food vendor of Wisroc Housing Scheme was robbed last night. According to police reports, the victim who resides alone was in her home cooking, while her front patio door was left partially open.
She subsequently observed a man with a red handkerchief tied around his face coming through her door, armed with a small silver handgun. He then demanded from her money and gold.
She told him she did not have any money after which he threatened to shoot her.
The suspect then called his accomplice and said, “Ensure you look out carefully out there.” Following this, he placed the victim on her bedroom floor and began to ransack her house.
During his search, he got hold of the woman’s purse and removed $65,000 in cash before walking briskly through the back door of the victim’s house and making good his escape into the dark area.
The victim reported the matter to the Wisroc Police Outpost and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

