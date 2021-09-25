Five unvaccinated persons die of COVID-19

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that five more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 749.

The Ministry reported that the latest fatalities are that five unvaccinated persons who died over a two-day period (September 23 to 24), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The fatalities are that of a 70-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and that of four women, a 44-year-old and a 55-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 51-year-old and a 59-year-old from Region Four.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 252 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,696.

Presently, there are 33 patients at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 183 in institutional isolation, 3,592 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 26,139 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

