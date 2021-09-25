Fisherman remanded for killing at Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling

Kaieteur News – Father of two, Alistar Persaud, who was arrested for the alleged killing of Sigmol Gouveia at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling last Saturday, was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged for the man’s death.

Persaud, a fisherman of Lot 25 De Willem, West Coast Demerara, yesterday made his first court appearance at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Faith McGusty, where the capital charge of murder was read to him.

The 25-year-old accused was not required to plead to the charge, which states that on September 18 last, at the Vreed-en Hoop Stelling, Region Three, he murdered 26-year-old Gouveia, formerly of Block ‘A’ Sophia, Georgetown.

Magistrate McGusty after remanding Persaud adjourned the matter to October 12, 2021, for report.

It was reported that Gouveia on the night of the incident was in the company of his brother, Neville Gouveia, a security guard attached to the Stelling, when they were attacked by the accused.

According to police reports, about 23:10hrs. that night while the brothers were at the Stelling’s boathouse, a boat arrived with three unknown men inside. There, the accused exited while the remaining two men stayed on board and headed back out to the Demerara River.

A short while after a verbal confrontation ensued between Gouveia and Persaud after he was told that he could not use the area for passage. He was further advised by one of the brothers to call the persons in the boat to pick him up from the Stelling, since he was not given permission to pass.

Persaud reportedly made the call, but then another argument escalated between him and the brothers during which he stabbed Gouveia about his body. Upon seeing this, the security guard rushed to his brother’s defence but was also stabbed in the process.

Gouveia died while receiving treatment at the West Demerara Hospital while his brother was admitted in a critical condition.