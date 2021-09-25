Latest update September 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon looks to replicate Guyana successes in Suriname

Sep 25, 2021 News

…secures rig for seismic surveys adjoining Stabroek Block

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Corporation is looking to replicate its successes in Guyana with some 23 discoveries accounting for excess of nine billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Stabroek Block in neighbouring Suriname. The oil giant has since secured the services of Norwegian offshore firm, PGS, to provide a 3D survey offshore Suriname.
According to reports yesterday by Offshore Engineering, PGS’ 104.2 meters long Ramform Tethys seismic vessel, is scheduled to start the seismic data acquisition later this year and it is planned to complete the exercise in the first quarter of 2022. The vessel is currently docked in Bridgetown, Barbados.
It was noted that explorers in Suriname, including ExxonMobil itself, have been hoping to replicate Exxon’s Guyana successes.
PGS’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Rune Olav Pedersen, in announcing the contract with the US Oil major, said, “We are very pleased with this contract award by ExxonMobil. We are increasingly familiar with Caribbean waters and have proven the productivity advantage of our Ramform Titan-class acquisition platform and superior data quality provided by our multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology in this prolific exploration area.”
Suriname has been dubbed the next offshore oil hot spot, following ExxonMobil’s discovery of more than 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent in nearby Guyana.
ExxonMobil, as a partner in Petronas-operated Block 52, offshore Suriname, in December 2020 made its first discovery in the country with the Sloanea-1 exploration well.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Young Warriors are CPSCL Grand champions

Young Warriors are CPSCL Grand champions

Sep 25, 2021

Kaieteur News – Young Warriors are the 2021 Canada Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) Grand champions after clinching an enthralling six-wicket win over Toronto Knight Riders on Saturday....
Read More
Letter to the Sports Editor WI Selectors need to resign en-bloc

Letter to the Sports Editor WI Selectors need to...

Sep 25, 2021

Vipers, Dee’s Angels, Sandpit Females triumph

Vipers, Dee’s Angels, Sandpit Females triumph

Sep 25, 2021

History created as Berbice Cricket Board launches youth coaching manual

History created as Berbice Cricket Board launches...

Sep 25, 2021

GFF issues statement on allegations in a news story on Jalade Trim’s footage

GFF issues statement on allegations in a news...

Sep 25, 2021

Affiance, Zorg record victories

Affiance, Zorg record victories

Sep 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The West Indies Squad

    Kaieteur News – The West Indies team selected for the T20 Cricket World Cup is being severely criticised. This is not... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]