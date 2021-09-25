Exxon looks to replicate Guyana successes in Suriname

Latest update September 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 25, 2021 News
…secures rig for seismic surveys adjoining Stabroek Block
Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Corporation is looking to replicate its successes in Guyana with some 23 discoveries accounting for excess of nine billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Stabroek Block in neighbouring Suriname. The oil giant has since secured the services of Norwegian offshore firm, PGS, to provide a 3D survey offshore Suriname.
According to reports yesterday by Offshore Engineering, PGS’ 104.2 meters long Ramform Tethys seismic vessel, is scheduled to start the seismic data acquisition later this year and it is planned to complete the exercise in the first quarter of 2022. The vessel is currently docked in Bridgetown, Barbados.
It was noted that explorers in Suriname, including ExxonMobil itself, have been hoping to replicate Exxon’s Guyana successes.
PGS’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Rune Olav Pedersen, in announcing the contract with the US Oil major, said, “We are very pleased with this contract award by ExxonMobil. We are increasingly familiar with Caribbean waters and have proven the productivity advantage of our Ramform Titan-class acquisition platform and superior data quality provided by our multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology in this prolific exploration area.”
Suriname has been dubbed the next offshore oil hot spot, following ExxonMobil’s discovery of more than 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent in nearby Guyana.
ExxonMobil, as a partner in Petronas-operated Block 52, offshore Suriname, in December 2020 made its first discovery in the country with the Sloanea-1 exploration well.
