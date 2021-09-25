Knife bandit caught on camera robbing cop of haversack

Latest update September 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A knife-wielding bandit dressed in a white jersey and a pair of short blue jeans, was caught on camera yesterday wrestling a cop, 38, to the ground and robbing him of his haversack, which contained his cellphone valued at $12,000 and his police uniform, in front of Muneshwars on Water Street, Georgetown.
The robbery took place around 06:45hrs. While the policeman was walking towards the bus park. The bandit armed with a large knife, was seen running behind the man and grabbing his haversack. He cornered the cop close to one of the stalls located in front of Muneshwars, but was met with resistance from the lawman.
The bandit began assaulting the man and dealing him several blows to his face with the knife as he kept pulling the haversack. The brief scuffle continued until the bandit wrestled the cop to the ground. He then used the knife to cut the straps of the haversack and pulled it off from his victim before making good his escape.
It could be seen from the footage obtained that the robbery took place in front of a security guard who was in the company of another man.
