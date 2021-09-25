25 influential women leaders up for awards this year

Kaieteur News – Twenty-five of Guyana’s influential women leaders will be honoured this year after an exhaustive nomination and evaluation process. These 25 awardees are women who have caught the attention and admiration of their peers, neighbours and community leaders, who then nominated them to be considered for the distinguished award.

The 25 Influential Women Leaders Awards (25IWLA) were inaugurated in 2019 by the dynamic team of female leaders and entrepreneurs in their own right, Michelle A. Nicholas of The NICO Consulting, Inc. and Lyndell Danzie-Black of CERULEAN Incorporated. The unique award turns the spotlight on women – with 25 awardees being honoured for their passion and commitment to uplifting the business sector, their communities and society.

This year’s recipients range from community leaders and CEOs to small business entrepreneurs and nonprofit social advocates, all of whom will be recognised for moving their companies and communities forward. They are Abeena Gomes, Anju Vivekanandaraj, Candace Forde, Deepa Sukha, Elizabeth Cox, Elsie A. Harry, Gabriella Xavier, Hazel Vanessa Munroe, Jamicia McCalman, Joyce Whyte-Chin, Karen Williams, Kimberly Manbodh, Marilyn Greene, Marva Langevine, Omattie Madray, Pamela Vaughn, Patricee Douglas, Renatha Exeter, Sancha Halley, Sonya Forrester, Stephanie Simon, Theresa Jn-Jules-Wilson, Valini Leitch, Vanessa Glasgow and Waneka Arrindell.

While more than 350 people attended the inaugural gala in 2019, this year’s event will take the form of a smaller, vaccinated-only in-person gala on Saturday October 23rd at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre and an expansive presentation on live television and on social media platforms.

Adding his congratulations, Lloyd Bart, CEO of Symmetry Brokerage and Logistics, the event’s Presenting Sponsor, shared the thought that “for far too long, women have been putting in the work to help shape our economic landscape, they are the backbone of our homes, our families, our communities. Symmetry is proud to be part of a network ensuring that an environment is fostered to recognise the achievements and contributions of women across the Region.”

Joining in congratulating the deserving 2021 recipients, Nadine Moore, Training Coordinator/Diversity and Inclusion Representative at SBM Offshore – which is a VIP sponsor – said, “SBM Offshore recognises the significant role that these awardees have played in creating and fostering an enabling environment for women and girls to be empowered. They have demonstrated through their work, leadership, social conscience and women’s empowerment causes that women can and do make a difference. Their collective actions have contributed to creating a better society, and it is only fitting that these efforts are recognised. As an equal opportunity employer, SBM Offshore is extremely proud to be associated with this event and extends best wishes to the nominees.”

As the only forum for showcasing the immense contributions of women to our society, 25IWLA aims to recognise women leaders who have achieved successes in a wide range of fields, redress the underrepresentation of women and transform how women leaders are viewed in Guyana by highlighting their value, achievements and contributions. 25 Influential Women Leaders is the only award of its kind in Guyana to focus on women from a variety of sectors, rather than in a single industry, making the award a unique and important milestone in the recognition of women as leaders.

Additional sponsorship support from companies recognising the contributions of these outstanding women leaders was received from key returning sponsor, Exxon Mobil Guyana, and media sponsor, the Small Business Bureau, while several other entities are finalising their input to contribute to this premier event.

For more information about event attendance via social media and event sponsorship, visit the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award Facebook page @25Influentialwomenleadersaward, call 592-661-4838/592-674-0469 /592-647-8100, or email [email protected]