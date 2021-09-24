US CDC warns against travel to Guyana

Latest update September 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn persons to avoid travelling to Guyana. CDC urges that if a person must travel to Guyana he or she should ensure that they are fully vaccinated before doing so, since there is a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.
The CDC stated that because of the current situation in Guyana, even fully vaccinated persons that are travelling are at risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 variants, and therefore advises that travelers should follow the requirements in Guyana, and continue to wear a mask and keep a physical distance of at least six feet apart from others.
Guyana had been recently recorded seven more COVID-19 fatalities, which put its current death toll to 740 and 362 new COVID-19 infections, which totals the number of confirmed cases to 30,186 as of September 22, 2021.
Sep 24, 2021Boxing Fraternity has lost a Champion By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – The Guyanese Boxing fraternity was plunged into disbelief with the shocking news that former National Boxer Lalta ‘Coolie...
Sep 24, 2021
Sep 24, 2021
Sep 24, 2021
Sep 23, 2021
Sep 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have said it umpteen times; I do not use social media. I do not have a Facebook account. But people... more
Kaieteur News – David Granger idolised Forbes Burnham but he failed to complete what Burnham started: the diminution... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The public health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has rightly focused the attention and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]