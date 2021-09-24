Latest update September 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

US CDC warns against travel to Guyana

Sep 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn persons to avoid travelling to Guyana. CDC urges that if a person must travel to Guyana he or she should ensure that they are fully vaccinated before doing so, since there is a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.
The CDC stated that because of the current situation in Guyana, even fully vaccinated persons that are travelling are at risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 variants, and therefore advises that travelers should follow the requirements in Guyana, and continue to wear a mask and keep a physical distance of at least six feet apart from others.
Guyana had been recently recorded seven more COVID-19 fatalities, which put its current death toll to 740 and 362 new COVID-19 infections, which totals the number of confirmed cases to 30,186 as of September 22, 2021.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

‘Coolie Bully’ dies from Malaria after recovering from Covid

‘Coolie Bully’ dies from Malaria after recovering from Covid

Sep 24, 2021

Boxing Fraternity has lost a Champion By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – The Guyanese Boxing fraternity was plunged into disbelief with the shocking news that former National Boxer Lalta ‘Coolie...
Read More
Lady Jags face Puerto Rico ahead of Concacaf WC Qualifiers

Lady Jags face Puerto Rico ahead of Concacaf WC...

Sep 24, 2021

GFF assist young forward to undergo surgery overseas

GFF assist young forward to undergo surgery...

Sep 24, 2021

Corentyne family benefits from RHTYSC, Regal Stationery, other charitable entities

Corentyne family benefits from RHTYSC, Regal...

Sep 24, 2021

National Youth & Junior on this weekend

National Youth & Junior on this weekend

Sep 23, 2021

GLTA to send three to under-12 tourney

GLTA to send three to under-12 tourney

Sep 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]