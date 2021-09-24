US CDC warns against travel to Guyana

Kaieteur News – The US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn persons to avoid travelling to Guyana. CDC urges that if a person must travel to Guyana he or she should ensure that they are fully vaccinated before doing so, since there is a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.

The CDC stated that because of the current situation in Guyana, even fully vaccinated persons that are travelling are at risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 variants, and therefore advises that travelers should follow the requirements in Guyana, and continue to wear a mask and keep a physical distance of at least six feet apart from others.

Guyana had been recently recorded seven more COVID-19 fatalities, which put its current death toll to 740 and 362 new COVID-19 infections, which totals the number of confirmed cases to 30,186 as of September 22, 2021.