Unlicensed driver on bail for allegedly causing death of motorcyclist

Kaieteur News – Forty-eight-year-old Rawle Stanton of Lot 303 One Mile, Wismar, Linden, was on Wedenesday placed on bail for allegedly causing the death of motorcyclist, Adrean Andries, 23, of Lot 112 Wisroc Housing Scheme, Linden.

Stanton, who is an employee of the Linden’s Mayor and City Council, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He was slapped with two charges and was granted bail on both. The first charge alleges that on September 12, 2021 at the One Mile Public Road Linden, he drove motor lorry GWW 9089, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Andries.

The second charge stated that, on the same date, Stanton drove motor lorry GWW 9089, when he was not the holder of a lorry licence at that time.

The court heard that on the day in question, around 12:45hrs, the defendant was driving said motor lorry GWW 9089, proceeding west on the northern side of the One Mile Public Road.

It was reported that Stanton then stopped the motor lorry to pick up garbage. However, when he went back into the vehicle and while attempting to turn south, he ended up in the path of the motorcyclist.

The front of the motorcycle collided with the motor lorry and the impact caused Andries to fall onto the road’s surface. The man was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Moreover, the police prosecutor made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant, but asked that conditions be attached to the bail, if granted. The prosecutor then informed the court that while the defendant has a licence, he does not have a licence to drive a motor lorry.

The defendant’s lawyer then argued that, based on what his client represented to him, the motor lorry was stationary at the time of the accident. This triggered the prosecutor to respond by stating that, according to the investigating rank statement, it was never mentioned that the vehicle was stationary at the time of the accident.

Chief Magistrate McLennan then granted bail in the sum of $400,000, for the causing death by dangerous driving charge, and $20,000 bail for the unlicensed driver charge. The matter was then adjourned to October 6, 2021.