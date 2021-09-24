Shopkeeper robbed at knifepoint

Kaieteur News – A 63-year-old shopkeeper, who resides at Industry Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Wednesday night attacked and robbed by a knife-toting bandit. She was relieved of 35,000 in cash, along with a quantity of Digicel and GT&T phone cards.

According to investigators, on the day in question at about 20:15hrs, the elderly woman, who operates a grocery shop at the bottom of her dwelling house, was in the process of securing her shop, while her sister was assisting her in locking the gate.

As soon as the gate was locked, the suspect reportedly scaled the fence and held the sister at knifepoint. She was then taken into the shop where he relieved the shopkeeper of the cash and phone cards.

He then made good his escape on foot. Immediately after the incident, the two women raised an alarm and the police were contacted. Checks for the suspect proved unsuccessful.

Investigations are ongoing.