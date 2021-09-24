Shopkeeper robbed at knifepoint

Latest update September 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 63-year-old shopkeeper, who resides at Industry Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Wednesday night attacked and robbed by a knife-toting bandit. She was relieved of 35,000 in cash, along with a quantity of Digicel and GT&T phone cards.
According to investigators, on the day in question at about 20:15hrs, the elderly woman, who operates a grocery shop at the bottom of her dwelling house, was in the process of securing her shop, while her sister was assisting her in locking the gate.
As soon as the gate was locked, the suspect reportedly scaled the fence and held the sister at knifepoint. She was then taken into the shop where he relieved the shopkeeper of the cash and phone cards.
He then made good his escape on foot. Immediately after the incident, the two women raised an alarm and the police were contacted. Checks for the suspect proved unsuccessful.
Investigations are ongoing.
Sep 24, 2021Boxing Fraternity has lost a Champion By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – The Guyanese Boxing fraternity was plunged into disbelief with the shocking news that former National Boxer Lalta ‘Coolie...
Sep 24, 2021
Sep 24, 2021
Sep 24, 2021
Sep 23, 2021
Sep 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have said it umpteen times; I do not use social media. I do not have a Facebook account. But people... more
Kaieteur News – David Granger idolised Forbes Burnham but he failed to complete what Burnham started: the diminution... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The public health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has rightly focused the attention and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]