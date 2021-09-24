Security personnel harassed by N/A Hospital nurse, others cheer

Kaieteur News – Two senior security personnel attached to Queensway Security Services in Berbice were on Wednesday physically and verbally harassed by a nurse, who abandoned her duties in the Accident and Emergency Unit of the New Amsterdam Hospital. This was witnessed by other nurses, who were prevented from entering the institutions compound, because they failed to present vaccination cards, or a negative PCR test upon entry.

Kaieteur News has been informed by a source, who was present during the incident that the two senior security personnel showed up at the location on Monday to assist the security guards attached to their company in enforcing the COVID-19 vaccination requirement regulations, but were met with verbally abusive nurses at the gate. It is alleged that while they were executing their duties, a nurse attired in her PPE and was on duty at the Accident and Emergency Unit left her post. She then walked towards the senior security personnel at the gate, and began to verbally abuse them.

She then reportedly shoved one of the men, and pointed her fingers in his face, the source said. She next turned to the other senior security personnel and put her fingers in his face as well, and all the while she was being cheered on by the other nurses present. This publication also understands that the Matron on duty at the time, who was also present during the incident did not attempt to quell the situation, but was also verbally abusive.

Efforts to contact the CEO, Dr. Bob Ramnauth, for a comment on the conduct of his medical staff on duty at the hospital were unsuccessful, however, a regional official confirmed that the matter is being engaged at their level, and that better measures will be put in place to avoid such incidents in the future.

Over the past few weeks, the enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccination requirement put in place by the Ministry of Health has caused anti-vaxxers to become hostile when they are prevented from entering health institutions, schools and government buildings. Security personnel and the police have come under pressure when they attempt to enforce the laws, as gazetted.