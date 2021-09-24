Latest update September 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Nat even magic gan wuk pun dem anti-vaxxers

Sep 24, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys vex when dem see how much ah dem workers at de Palms get locked out from de wuk place. Dem boys shack because dem boys remember when de pandemic fuss start de majority ah people wah bin dying was in dem care homes – wah we does call ole people and nursing homes.
Nuff ah dem ole people immune system weak and suh when de virus hold on pun dem, dem does get sick bad. And suh a lot ah time bin spend during since de pandemic trying fuh keep de virus out ah dem ole people home.
But wat disappoint dem boys is fuh know dat suh many ah dem workers at de Palms nah get vaccinated. Dis putting dem ole people at risk and is not right. Is not responsible fuh workers fuh refuse fuh get vaccinated when dem dealing with sick people and ole people.
Why it tek suh lang fuh de guvament fuh tighten up at dem ole people and nursing home? Dat should ah been de fuss place fuh have rules barring unvaccinated workers from entering.
De next step should ah bin fuh ensure dat all ah dem ole people get encourage fuh get vaccinated. But if workers nah set de example, wah dem ole people gan do. Yuh might need a magician fuh get some ah dem workers fuh tek de vaccine.
It mek dem boys remember de time when wan ah dem nursing home bring in a magician wah bin know hypnosis. He decide fuh try out de hypnosis skills pun dem patients by using he watch as wan pendulum.
But, jus as he finish hypnotising dem, he watch fall out he hand and he holler, “Oh sh**!”
Dem nurses tell he never come back again.
Talk half and tek care ah dem ole people!

Features/Columnists

