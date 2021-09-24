Man who did not return from “lime” with friends found murdered – one arrested

Kaieteur News – A man who had failed to return after leaving his home on Tuesday to go on an afternoon “lime” with his friends was found dead the following morning with chop wounds to his body.

The dead man was identified as Pradesh Ramgobin better known as “Avinash” age 33 of Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police have since arrested a suspect, who was the one that reportedly notified Ramgobin’s worried mother that her son was killed.

According to police, Ramgobin would normally go out with his friends to consume alcohol and on Tuesday around 17:00hrs, he left to do the same. It was also reported that he told his mother that he was going to ‘lime’ with friends and would be back later that evening. His relatives waited for his return, but he never showed up that evening.

Investigators stated that around 08:30hrs the following morning, one of his acquaintances (the suspect) showed up at Ramgobin’s house, and notified his relatives that he was chopped to death. The suspect even told them where Ramgobin’s body was.

The relatives immediately notified police and ranks were dispatched to the location, where they found his body in a house clad in a blue underwear, and on a bed surrounded by blood.

Crime scene experts noted that Ramgobin’s body bore two chop wounds, along with other injuries.

His remains were taken to the CC Nicholson Hospital for further examination, before it was sent to the Jerrick’s Funeral Parlour.