Health Ministry records four more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update September 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 744.
The Ministry reported that the latest fatalities are that of two unvaccinated persons, a fully vaccinated person and a partially vaccinated person.
The fatalities are that of an 81-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and that of three men- a 69-year-old, a 66-year-old and a 58-year-old all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
The Health Ministry further reported that all four persons died over a five-day period (September 19 to 23) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 258 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,444.
Presently, there are 37 persons who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 171 persons in institutional isolation, 3,644 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 25,848 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
