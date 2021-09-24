Latest update September 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Health Ministry records four more COVID-19 fatalities

Sep 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 744.
The Ministry reported that the latest fatalities are that of two unvaccinated persons, a fully vaccinated person and a partially vaccinated person.
The fatalities are that of an 81-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and that of three men- a 69-year-old, a 66-year-old and a 58-year-old all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
The Health Ministry further reported that all four persons died over a five-day period (September 19 to 23) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 258 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,444.
Presently, there are 37 persons who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 171 persons in institutional isolation, 3,644 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 25,848 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

'Coolie Bully' dies from Malaria after recovering from Covid

Lady Jags face Puerto Rico ahead of Concacaf WC Qualifiers

GFF assist young forward to undergo surgery overseas

Corentyne family benefits from RHTYSC, Regal Stationery, other charitable entities

National Youth & Junior on this weekend

GLTA to send three to under-12 tourney

