Gold Board employees elect new representatives

…as GAWU ousts GWU at polls

Kaieteur News – Workers of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) will now be represented by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) following a poll between the union and the General Workers Union (GWU) held on September 22, 2021

According to a GAWU press statement issued yesterday, the results from polling stations set up at the GGB offices in Georgetown, Port Kaituma and Bartica saw the GAWU securing the most votes in the two union contest.

It was noted that GAWU was approached by the workers of the GGB “after they felt the representation from the GWU was lacking.”

According to the missive, “workers subsequently completed GAWU application forms and the union submitted its application to the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board (TURCB).”

Following the TURCB’s consideration of the GAWU application, a poll was ordered to determine which union enjoyed the majority support of the workers. That poll was concluded yesterday.

GAWU in announcing the poll results said it “welcomes the workers of the GGB to its fold, as we work together with them to improve their benefits and other conditions of work.”