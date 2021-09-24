GNBS disapproves moisture metres for rice farmers

Kaieteur News – Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) in an advertisement published in this newspaper notified rice farmers that they have disapproved of the moisture metres in use at the Rice Mill at Dryshore, Essequibo Coast (Region Two) for commercial transactions.

When contacted by this publication, the GNBS stated that the metres were disapproved, because they are not manufactured for the purpose of commercial transactions, which are being conducted.

The moisture metres are used by rice millers at the various rice mills to determine the moisture content of paddies purchased from farmers. By virtue of the 1981 Weights and Measures Act, the GNBS is responsible for the verification of all moisture metres and other measuring devices used in trade.

The GNBS conducts all verification at rice mills in collaboration with the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB). Information received by this publication is that the GNBS disapproved of the moisture metres, because those that were used by the rice millers are manufactured for domestic purposes, and are not permitted for use in commercial transactions.

As such, the measurement provided by the metres after consistent use is not accurate, resulting in significant losses for the farmers.

The moisture metres are approved and verified by the GNBS twice annually, i.e., during their verification exercises of January to March and July to September. Over time, the GNBS observed that the domestic moisture metres are showing a difference of more than the acceptable tolerance which is +/- 0.8%, and they do not have mechanisms for adjustment.

The millers are cautioned to consider this bias when using the instrument; however, there is no guarantee that this is being done. Notably, the Commercial moisture metres have provisions to be adjusted, if an inaccuracy is detected.

Inspections and verifications are done twice annually. However, the miller referred to in the notice did not submit his device to be verified by the GNBS before the second rice crop for 2021.

When asked by this publication what alternative can be used, none was given, but the GNBS recommended brands of commercial moisture metres which are: Perten AM 5200 Moisture metre, Dickey-John Commercial NTEP Grain Tester GAC2500UGMA, Steinitz NTEP Moisture Tester SL95, and Gehaka 939.

During a meeting on February 25, 2021, at State House, Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, rice millers were informed by the GNBS of the use of the Commercial moisture metres.

They were advised to acquire the recommended metre before the commencement of the second rice crop, inclusive of the type/model of the metres approved for use by the GNBS effective July 01, 2021.

Additionally, a letter was sent to all rice millers in May 2021 to acquire the metres, along with a printer to document the results emanating from the device on purchase of paddy from farmers. The letter also warned that all domestic moisture metres found in use in any area where business is being conducted at mills would be forfeited.