‘Coolie Bully’ dies from Malaria after recovering from Covid

Boxing Fraternity has lost a Champion

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – The Guyanese Boxing fraternity was plunged into disbelief with the shocking news that former National Boxer Lalta ‘Coolie Bully’ Narine, who had recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, had succumbed to the underlying condition of Malaria. Narine was 52.

The South Ruimveldt resident was taken to the Hospital on Monday from his sister’s residence in Warakabra on the Linden Highway and died at 7: PM the same Evening.

The former Boxer, who was a devout Christian, leaves to morn his wife Beverly Narine and their two daughters. His wife and one of his daughters are expected to arrive today from the USA. His other daughter was among family members who took him to the Hospital.

Narine had successfully ventured into the world of Business and owned a Boutique in the La Penitence Market.

According to his sister, Narine had recently recovered from the Covid-19 Virus but because of his weakened immune system caused by the virus he contracted Malaria which caused his death.

“The Covid-19 Test came back negative but he died from the underlying condition of Malaria,” informed his sister.

One of Narine’s South Ruimveldt neighbours said he saw the still fit looking former Boxer early last week and was shocked to hear of his death on Tuesday.

Despite his retirement from the Sport, Boxing was in his blood and he would always be willing to help young boxers hone their craft.

One such pugilist was Guyana’s latest Olympian in Boxing Keevin Allicock.

The 22-year-old Allicock said that Narine has worked him and only recently was at the Gym with him, adding that Narine was a God fearing person who would be missed by his wife, daughters and the Boxing fraternity.

His 18 bouts included a Unanimous Decision loss in 1990 to Guyana’s only Olympic Medalist Mike Parris who won Bronze at the 1980 Games in Moscow. This was after Narine had floored the Olympian in an entertaining battle for the National Bantamweight Title.

Parris was among those who remembered the late boxer.

“I send my condolences from my family to the family of Lalta Narine AKA Coolie Bully.

I could remember Coolie Bully. He and I had a very memorable fight at the Sports Hall. He was big and strong and my fight name was Mice and his fight name was Coolie Bully… so it was Mice against Coolie Bully.

It was a ding dong battle at the Sports Hall…in those days the Sports Hall was ram packed …when I say ram, it full,” said Parris.

“Coolie Bully was big and strong and to tell the truth I was scared to get close to him since most people he fight, he knocked them out, so I was afraid to get too close to him.

But anyhow I use my head and experience against he and we had a ding-dong battle coming down to end of the fight. And I get the decision and nobody expect me to get the decision.

Lalta Narine, Coolie Bully … Rest in Peace,” concluded Parris.

Narine turned Pro in 1986 after a successful Amateur career and the Ricola Boxing Gym fighter has fought 18 times in a Pro career which ended on April 30, 1994 when he lost to Robin ‘the Albion Prince’ Lall at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall an epic slug-fest for the vacant Guyana Featherweight Title.

He had gained a ‘points verdict’ over the Berbician in the previous year.

President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle remembered the last fight.

“One of best fights I’ve ever seen in my life, was Lalta verses Robin ‘the Albion Prince’ for the Guyana featherweight title.

“It was a fight where both fighters showed their boxing and brawling skills. As a matter of fact, it was such an outrage that the late Joe Hillaire presented the winner with a trophy at the end,” recounted Ninvalle.

Narine also fought such fighters like Ramesh Best, Malcolm Hawker, Clifford Vaughn, Winston Goodridge, Gordon Trotman, Wayne Coates and Joseph Murray.

The pugilist, who was known for his aggression, won 11 of his fights while losing seven, including his debut against Vaughn by disqualification.

United States based world rated Boxer Elton Dharry, who is back home for a short stay, sent out his condolence to the Narine family on the passing of the former Boxer and provided an interesting story of how he first heard of Lalta Narine.

Dharry informed that it was Guyana and British Commonwealth Featherweight champion, the late Patrick Ford, who give him the nickname Coolie Bully.

“Patrick Ford saw me sparring in the States and give the nickname Coolie bully. He told me there a boxer in Guyana who is Indian and very aggressive and that he was called Coolie Bully. I don’t use that nickname but to the original Coolie bully I say rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Boxing Board Peter Abdool sent his condolences on hearing the news of Narine’s death.

“The Guyana Boxing Board of Control is deeply saddened to learn of the recent passing of former well known illustrious boxer and title contender, Lalta Narine.

Lalta was born on 3rd April 1968 and grew up in Essequibo. He began his boxing career under Colin Morgan at the Ricola Boxing Gym and from there joined the People’s Militia in 1984/1985 under the tutelage of the late Caesar Barrow. He campaigned initially as a bantamweight at 118 lbs.

He may be best remembered for his thrilling wars with Robin Lall in 1993 and 1994, the latter for the Featherweight Title of Guyana, the first won and the second lost.

He was part of the former boxers’ support team which went to the Six Head Boxing Gym each day to encourage and support Keevin Allicock in his preparation for the Olympics.

We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family. May he rest in peace,” Abdool stated.