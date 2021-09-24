Convicted rapist appeals to CCJ

Kaieteur News – Convicted rapist Calvin Ramcharran is appealing to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in a bid to overturn his conviction and sentence. Ramcharran, 28, is currently serving a 23-year jail term for the rape of a 20-year-old woman in 2012.

The convict had previously approached the Guyana Court of Appeal to have the guilty verdict overturned, but he was unsuccessful in his bid.

Back in January, the Appeal Court refused Ramcharran’s request and affirmed the 23 years’ jail sentence imposed on him for the rape and assault of the 20-year-old woman.

Subsequent to this Appeal Court ruling, Ramcharran has moved to petition the CCJ on the issue. Ramcharran is challenging his conviction and sentence, which he argues could not stand and, therefore, ought to be set aside or overturned. Arguments before the CCJ are set to open on Tuesday, October 12, via video conference.

In 2015, a 12-member jury found Ramcharran guilty of the rape and brutal assault that was committed on an adult female at a dance at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, on July 22, 2012.

The first charge stated that on July 22, 2012, Ramcharran engaged in sexual penetration of an adult female without her consent. The second charge reads that on the same date, he assaulted the young woman, causing her actual bodily harm.

The particulars of the case state that on the day in question, the young woman went to urinate and Ramcharran followed her, asking if she was “doing business” and she said no. Although he heard that, he still assaulted the young woman and raped her.

At the High Court, trial judge, Jo-Ann Barlow, sentenced him to serve 23 years for the rape and four years for the assault charge.

At the Appeal Court, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards, rejected arguments made on behalf of the convicted rapist, and said the court did not find that the trial judge erred in her sentencing. As such, the court dismissed Ramcharran’s appeal and affirmed his conviction and sentence.

The appeal was heard by Justices Cummings-Edwards, Dawn Gregory and, Rishi Persaud. Ramcharran was represented by attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes, and associates Ronald Daniels and Sophia Findlay, while the State was represented by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Dionne McCammon.