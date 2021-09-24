Chinese gold company responds to KN’s article

Kaieteur News – Concerning an article published in last Wednesday’s Edition of the Kaieteur News with comments purportedly made by a spokesperson of the company, relative to our unwillingness to supply information on our Operations, the company wishes to respond with the following.

AGM was very surprised and upset by the extended commentary of our entry into Guyana, and our lack of transparency, since nothing contained therein represents the realities of the company’s performance over the very short period of one year in Guyana.

Since our arrival in Guyana on August 25, 2020, and our assumption of management of the previously failed Guyana Goldfields Operations at AGM, the Zijin Mining Group has spared no time, but worked assiduously to bring the shutdown operations back into activity.

The following is a brief of our immediate actions:

The company has not been able to do a comprehensive visit on due diligence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but spent more than one month assessing and evaluating the needs and possibilities of the operation.

• Rehired more than 800 employees who were laid off or terminated, due to the operations being placed in care and maintenance.

• Re-engaged over 150 local contractors to resume supplies to the mines, mills and camp.

• Met with all of the strategic stakeholders to explain the plans for the company.

• Commenced the rehabilitation of sections of the mills and a review of the existing mines operations plans.

• Re-commissioned the mills and mines to resume official production.

During all of these activities, the company was not earning any income from its operations and continued to rely on supports from the parent company, Zijin Mining Group, in China which continues to support all of our major projects and activities.

With regards to the company’s Operations Report, the company is open to discussing the outcomes of its Mining and Milling performance. The company stands ready to highlight the many issues being experienced, as it settles down to focus on achieving its goal of increasing its stripping, mining and milling capacities to produce its targeted gold output in this very difficult period of mining during the pandemic. This was in addition to three consecutive periods of flooding, which led to the flooding of our main mining pit further affecting production output, as the ores to be mined were underwater.

We are certain that in the future, even as we openly invite this Newspaper to our mines and operations, at very short notice, reports shall be much more balanced and not sensational.