Cane harvester crushed to death by excavator

Latest update September 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 62-year-old cane harvester was on Wednesday morning crushed to death by an excavator at the Uitvlugt Estate backdam, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
Dead is Deochand Lallchand of Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
At around 10:30hrs, the cane harvester was in the estate backdam picking up cane while the excavator was being operated a short distance away.
Unexpectedly, the excavator started to reverse at a slow rate of speed, and the track then collided with the cane harvester’s feet, causing him to fall to the ground.
The excavator then rolled over his body, crushing him in the process. The man was picked up and taken by the police to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The excavator operator, a 44-year-old man, was arrested and placed into custody. Investigations are currently ongoing.
