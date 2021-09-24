Businessman, logger killed in Buck Hall crash

Latest update September 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two men, a businessman and a logger, were killed on Wednesday afternoon after the truck they were travelling in, toppled on the Buck Hall trail.
The dead men are identified as, 24-year-old Ameer Jaitoon, of Aurora, Essequibo Coast, and 50-year-old, Nigel Headley, a businessman of Zorg-en-Vlygt, also from the Essequibo Coast.
Information reaching this publication revealed that on Wednesday, Headley and Jaitoon, along with fifteen other persons (yet to be identified), were transporting lumber in a T.M truck owned and driven by Headley, when he lost control of his vehicle, which ended up running off the trail.
As a result of this, the truck which was reportedly loaded with lumber ended up toppling and pinned both the logger and the businessman underneath.
According to a police report, ranks were dispatched to the area where an investigation is underway.
