Businessman, logger killed in Buck Hall crash

Sep 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two men, a businessman and a logger, were killed on Wednesday afternoon after the truck they were travelling in, toppled on the Buck Hall trail.

Killed, Nigel Headley

Killed, Ameer Jaitoon

The dead men are identified as, 24-year-old Ameer Jaitoon, of Aurora, Essequibo Coast, and 50-year-old, Nigel Headley, a businessman of Zorg-en-Vlygt, also from the Essequibo Coast.
Information reaching this publication revealed that on Wednesday, Headley and Jaitoon, along with fifteen other persons (yet to be identified), were transporting lumber in a T.M truck owned and driven by Headley, when he lost control of his vehicle, which ended up running off the trail.

The truck that Nigel Headley and Ameer Jaitoon were travelling in at the time

As a result of this, the truck which was reportedly loaded with lumber ended up toppling and pinned both the logger and the businessman underneath.
According to a police report, ranks were dispatched to the area where an investigation is underway.

 

