Businessman, logger killed in Buck Hall crash

Kaieteur News – Two men, a businessman and a logger, were killed on Wednesday afternoon after the truck they were travelling in, toppled on the Buck Hall trail.

The dead men are identified as, 24-year-old Ameer Jaitoon, of Aurora, Essequibo Coast, and 50-year-old, Nigel Headley, a businessman of Zorg-en-Vlygt, also from the Essequibo Coast.

Information reaching this publication revealed that on Wednesday, Headley and Jaitoon, along with fifteen other persons (yet to be identified), were transporting lumber in a T.M truck owned and driven by Headley, when he lost control of his vehicle, which ended up running off the trail.

As a result of this, the truck which was reportedly loaded with lumber ended up toppling and pinned both the logger and the businessman underneath.

According to a police report, ranks were dispatched to the area where an investigation is underway.