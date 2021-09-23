Latest update September 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Unstoppable Mercenary lift OSCL Grand championship trophy

Sep 23, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Mercenary brushed aside Canadian Legends by 118 runs to lift the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) grand champion 20-overs trophy on Sunday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough. Mercenary once again lived up to the great expectations of total domination having amassed a formidable 184-5 from the 20-overs and then skittled out the Legends for a meagre 66 in the 15th over.

Mercenary strike a pose after the match.

Mercenary played unbeaten throughout this year’s shortened season with 11 wins and demonstrated their all-round skills as soon as skipper Looknauth Ramsuchit won the toss and opted to bat. Riaz Kadir, who showed inclination for boundary-hitting, led the way with an entertaining 60 which consisted of five fours and three sixes. The right-handed Kadir started his innings soon after Avinash Sookdeo was taken for 37 which ended a steady 71-run opening stand with Richard Dias, who scored 27. Kadir continued his display in front of a vocal crowd that saw his team’s hundred come up in the 12th over. With the Canadian Legends lacking momentum with the ball, Mercenary only lost wickets occasionally. Avish Rukhram (03) and Shaun Deonandan (04) failed to make a big impression but Ramsuchit finished off things in style belting three effortless sixes to remain 22 not out. Nishal Dass finished with two wickets for 33 runs off his four-over spell.
When Canadian Legends batted, only Reyaz Prahalall offered a brief fight with 23. Veteran player Sunil Ramkissoon picked up three wickets for four runs from four economical overs. Ramkissoon whose accuracy and precision was admired, got support from Amit Rukhram who bowled 1.4 overs for four runs and collected two wickets in terrific conditions for cricket. Sookdeo churned out a fine all-round performance by accounting for two victims conceding 18 runs during his maximum four overs.
And also at the same facility, Leguan Warriors defeated Three Counties by 18 runs to win the consolation trophy. Leguan Warriors rattled up an adequate 156-7 off the 20-overs and then limited Three Counties to 138-7 at the expiration of the 20-overs. Meanwhile, president of the OSCL Ganeshwar Babulall congratulated the winner and expressed his gratitude to all the participating teams. He also acknowledged the support of the sponsors as well.

 

