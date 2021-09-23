Two women are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update September 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced yesterday that two more women, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 740.
The Health Ministry reported that the latest fatalities are of an unvaccinated woman and another whose vaccination status is unknown. The deaths are those of a 58-year-old from Region One (Barima-Waini) and a 70-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). The Ministry reported too that both women passed away on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the MoH recorded 362 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,186. This is the highest number of new cases ever recorded in just a 24-hour period since the country recorded its first case last year.
Yesterday, according to the Ministry, there were 36 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 163 in the institutional isolation, 3,545 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 25,702 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
Sep 23, 2021South American Junior C/Ship set for October 16 & 17 Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana (AG) has confirmed that the National Youth & Junior Championship will run off as scheduled this...
Sep 23, 2021
Sep 23, 2021
Sep 23, 2021
Sep 23, 2021
Sep 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – I don’t go out. I walk my dog, socialise with my family, sit in my corner, laugh, and revolt at this... more
Kaieteur News became the most popular newspaper in Guyana because it was a newspaper which the ordinary citizen could identify... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The public health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has rightly focused the attention and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]