Two women are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced yesterday that two more women, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 740.

The Health Ministry reported that the latest fatalities are of an unvaccinated woman and another whose vaccination status is unknown. The deaths are those of a 58-year-old from Region One (Barima-Waini) and a 70-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). The Ministry reported too that both women passed away on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the MoH recorded 362 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,186. This is the highest number of new cases ever recorded in just a 24-hour period since the country recorded its first case last year.

Yesterday, according to the Ministry, there were 36 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 163 in the institutional isolation, 3,545 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 25,702 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

