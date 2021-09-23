TIGI: The stench of this country is unbearable

Kaieteur News – I don’t go out. I walk my dog, socialise with my family, sit in my corner, laugh, and revolt at this country. It is basement filled with rotting moral carcasses that could infect the great oceans of the world killing off all marine life.

Why do I laugh? Because my education allows me to make predictions about this society and I am always proven right in pyrotechnical ways. As I watch how right I was proven to be, I laugh and hug my dog. The Stabroek News has now awarded Transparency International Guyana Incorporated (TIGI) a weekly column.

This is the very paper that had given continuous coverage to an almost non-existent civil society body – the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA), headed the past 45 years by Mr. Mike McCormack. This is the very paper that promulgates a steadfast position that Dr. Vincent Adams was a consummate (the paper’s word) professional when he headed the EPA when at the same time he was one of the top leaders of a political party – the AFC.

If you want to see how morally corrugated life can be in Guyana, I urge you to read the first column of TIGI. The stupidity of reasoning is so immense it makes you want to vomit. Here is the evidence. Don’t accept the evidence from me – read the column for yourself.

The organisation noted that since it was not familiar with the law in relation to the no-confidence motion (NCM), it left it up to the courts to decide since one group was saying a different thing from the other. Can you locate another manifestation of pathetic asininity in the history of political controversy in Guyana?

You don’t have to be a lawyer to understand laws and constitution of your country. That is why people go to get a higher education so they can read and understand documents. Mr. Glenn Lall has no training in the petroleum industry but he understands the unfair nature of the oil contract.

TIGI dismisses the search for truths and facts by declaring that when two sides are saying different things, then how can you decide? This again is pathetic asininity. A loser can create a controversy by simply lying. The losers of the NCM created a controversy because it suited their purpose. It suited the purpose of TIGI to avoid comment on the NCM because it suited its political purpose.

The entire TIGI column is a repugnant attempt to justify TIGI’s refusal to take a stand on one of the most dangerous situations in this country’s history, perhaps the second most dangerous after the Wismar Massacre – the five-month rigging of the election. If that rigging had succeeded this country would have died within months.

I now use for the third time in this article the phrase, “pathetic asininity.” I will apply it now to a quote from the TIGI column: “To the charge of selective advocacy, we plead guilty. We select what we would advocate for in accord with the Transparency International (TI) strategy for the upcoming years. We select which aspects of the TI strategy we would focus on. We select based on what we consider a priority for the society.”

So you have a civil society body which openly states that its raison d’être is to agitate for there to be transparency and openness in the functionalism of society. But it refuses to see the denial of the government to adhere to a constitutional NCM that it lost and election rigging that the entire world saw as a priority. I could go on to cite more pouring of stench in that TIGI column but I want you to read it for yourself and do so meticulously. It shows the moral rut this country is drowning in.

The entire column of TIGI should sicken any decent human that lives in this country. But you are forced to ask – are there any decent humans left in this place. We have one of the youngest populations in the world. They are entitled to intellectual explanations from those in the society that have experience and education.

Are those who lived through the long years of Burnham’s tragic rule, those who lived through the election terror last year, are not going to pen even one word on the dangerous, hypocritical outpourings in that column? I guess I know the answer. But I have a pen and I write now, here and now, to tell those numbers that make contact with me so often, don’t let your guard down. Organisations like the TIGI and the GHRA are unfit to sit on the moral landscape of life. Avoid them like the current pandemic. Unfortunately, like in the US with Fox News, they have their patrons.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)