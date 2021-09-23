Submarine spat

Kaieteur News – In the latest development from the jilted French side of the submarine spat, ambassadors to both the United States and Australia have been recalled. The French feels betrayed, and what is worse, at the hands of its allies. According to France’s Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drain, his country has every right to resort to taking this “exceptional decision” due to the “exceptional gravity” of the circumstances surrounding rearrangements of its submarine pact with Australia. Though they are not off the hook in what is a nasty public affair, the British are recognised as a silent and shadowy partner in this multi-billion-dollar aimed at rebalancing submarine building, the nuclear club game, and Pacific calculations.

For certainty, underlying strategic visions cannot be ventilated publicly on the American or British side. Still, there is the distinct impression that Australia was pressed to discard the French and go with its own. After all, aborigines notwithstanding, Australia’s other demographic roots go right back to Mother England. However, even when both (strategic visions and Aussie-Brit links) are considered, something else stands out more conspicuously.

It is how the Americans and British conduct their business. It is how they go about commercial interests, whether apart or together. It is how nothing is off limit, and no relationship is so sacred, as to be untouchable. The French found out the hard way, and to their lasting shock. German Chancellor, Angela Markel, discovered that, when the knowledge came of her own ally spying on her. If this is an example of the lengths, which a powerful ally, one in the global leadership seat, will go, then no one can be confident that other areas have not been infiltrated.

But to focus on the French, they have to feel hurt, hung out to dry, and left on their own. After all, these are two longstanding allies of note, on whose side wars have been fought, leading to the different modus vivendi that exists. To think that this submarine treachery could have happened is simply inconceivable. But, in some respects, that have shades of too much innocence and naiveness, since for the U.S. and UK, business is the equivalent of war, with no holds barred, which the French just found out to their regret. All is fair in business and the backstabbing, cutthroat competitive drives that are unleashed.

For its part, U.S. officials have been rushing hastily forward, the picture of concern, following the recall of the French ambassadors. Emily Horne, a National Security Council spokesperson had this to say on Friday: The American administration “will continue to be engaged in the coming days to resolve our differences” and that “France is our oldest ally and one of our strongest partners.” The best translation we at this publication can attach to that determined attempt at putting a positive spin on things and damage control is this: bull! It is doubtful that the French will fall for that well-prepared line, and forget what occurred.

Allies and partners, longstanding and trusted friends do not engage in such treachery with each other. This is what was done, with the Americans leading the way, the Australians folding up quickly and willingly, and the British a full-fledged partner in the plot, and loving what promises to be a rewarding ride. For the French, this has to resurrect bitter memories of Anglo-Saxon dominance, which has always thwarted Gallic ambitions in world trade, strategic relationships, and the broader geopolitical playing field. Middle Eastern oil was one such case in point, where the Anglo-American alliance prevailed, at the expense of the French. History is now repeating itself.

Right here, top Government leaders should be playing close attention and following keenly. There are some wisdom for local leaders, who might think that the Americans and British are their friends. Insofar as internal political and racial squabbling and governance are concerned, both parties in the Anglo-American association could care less. But where business opportunities and commercial matters are at risk, PPP leaders are cautioned to walk a straight line. In fact, they don’t even have to make mistakes, since both Americans and British would enrich themselves at our expense, even if they have to sell us out. The French example so confirms.