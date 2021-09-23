Regus Offices Guyana Partners with Nexgen Golf Academy

Kaieteur News – Regus Offices Guyana has become the latest major company to partner with the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy to promote the sport to golfers in Guyana.

Members of the Regus Offices Guyana visited the Nexgen facility recently at Woolford Avenue and were involved in a practice session.

Regus, Company Operations Director Stuart May said “Service and quality are our main focus and Nexgen Golf has demonstrated their commitment to excellence, so this is a natural fit and reason for our partnership.”

Regus Offices Guyana opened their state-of-the-art offices in the Trafalgar Building at 165 Waterloo Street in Georgetown a year ago and is the first choice for temporary offices and meeting space in the country, offering 19 office spaces of five different sizes, which could accommodate from two to 22 persons from one hour to one day, or a year, and receive amenities such as free Internet access, kitchen and washroom facilities and parking.

The Regus Group is no stranger to golf since it’s also affiliated with the top golf courses in Barbados and understands that business persons tend to incorporate the sport into their travel and daily routines.

The partnership will see clients from Regus Offices Guyana receiving preferred services at the Academy & Driving Range and at all Nexgen Golf facilities nationwide starting with the soon-to-open Westside Golf Course in Crane, West Coast Demerara.

Mr. May said, “The development of Golf in Guyana has been absolutely amazing and we definitely want to be a part of the plans for the sport and I can foresee a Regus Offices tournament where players of all levels can compete in Guyana and Barbados on an annual basis.”

President of Nexgen Golf Aleem Hussain said, “The synergies between the Companies help to cater for the influx of expats and remigrants that we expect the country to garner from the oil-and-gas sector as well as the many related growth industries that will benefit from this relationship with Regus and Nexgen Golf.”

Regus Offices joins a growing list of major companies that include Assuria General Insurance; Copa Airlines; Blue Life Waters; TMK2020 Inc.; Tristone Investment and Auto Sales; SUPERGRAPHICS; Service Guyana HVAC; Trophy Stall; Ansa Mcal; Toolsie Persaud Ltd; Sunshine Snacks; Ram & Mcrae; AR Printery; Shafura Hussain Foundation; Guyana Beverages; Maraiko Bay Resorts; New Trend Auto; CEMEX and many others that have gotten behind the GGA and Nexgen Golf Academy to develop Golf in Guyana.

Persons interested in visiting Regus Offices for tour or to make a reservation can call 223-1000 or visit Regus.gy. If you wish to participate in Golf activities, the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue is open daily from 09:00hrs to 20:00hrs.