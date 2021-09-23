National Youth & Junior on this weekend

Latest update September 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 23, 2021 Sports
South American Junior C/Ship set for October 16 & 17
Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana (AG) has confirmed that the National Youth & Junior Championship will run off as scheduled this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora but fans will not be allowed in the venue.
Speaking to Kaieteur Sport, President of AG; Aubrey Hutson, shared that he was very grateful to have the meet run off despite the developing covid-19 situation in Guyana because it is a very important event for the Junior athletes and he vowed that strict covid-19 guidelines will be in place.
Although Hutson mentioned that the executives of the AG were set to meet yesterday to put together a long list of athletes that may be part of Team Guyana for the South American Junior Championships, this weekend will serve as the final call for those desirous of making a good account of themselves to warrant selection.
The South American Junior Championships which were originally scheduled to be hosted in Guyana was moved by mutual consent to Guayaquil, Ecuador that also hosted, successfully, the continent’s Senior Championships, last May. The new date for the Junior meet has been confirmed as October 16 & 17.
Also, it must be reiterated that the South America Junior championships may be the last tournament for athletes to gain good ranking points towards making the final cut for the inaugural Panam Junior Games this November in Cali, Colombia.
Sep 23, 2021South American Junior C/Ship set for October 16 & 17 Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana (AG) has confirmed that the National Youth & Junior Championship will run off as scheduled this...
Sep 23, 2021
Sep 23, 2021
Sep 23, 2021
Sep 23, 2021
Sep 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – I don’t go out. I walk my dog, socialise with my family, sit in my corner, laugh, and revolt at this... more
Kaieteur News became the most popular newspaper in Guyana because it was a newspaper which the ordinary citizen could identify... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The public health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has rightly focused the attention and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]