Motorbike bandits snatch woman’s handbag outside Bacchus Drug Store

Kaieteur News – A woman was left with no money to go about her business yesterday after motorcycle bandits snatched her handbag.

The woman, Romona Boodhram, 30, was robbed in front of the Bacchus Drug Store located at the junction of Howes and Saffon Streets, Charlestown, Georgetown.

The men who robbed her were on a red Trip motorcycle and had pounced on Boodhram around 15:00hrs.

Boodhram told Kaieteur News that she was standing in front of the drug store awaiting a route 42 minibus to take her to Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), when a man approached her from behind.

She said, he “ruffed” her up, snatched her black handbag and hopped on a motorcycle, which was being ridden by his accomplice. They sped off north along Saffon Street.

CCTV footage of the robbery showed that the men rode out from Howes Street (in a westerly direction) and stopped at the corner. The rider was dressed in a black jersey, a short, light blue denim jeans and a white cap while the pillion rider was dressed in a red jersey, a short, light blue denim jeans and white hat.

The pillion rider was seen stepping off the motorcycle after which he walked up to the woman, relieved her of her handbag and escaped with his accomplice.

The woman said that her bag contained $7,000 cash, a Samsung cell phone, her passport along with other important documents.

Without money to continue her journey, Boodhram was left stranded on the roadway.

She told Kaieteur News, “I am not concerned about the money they stole, I am worried about the documents and my passport, they are very important.”

The matter has been reported to police.