Linden sees steady increase in COVID-19 cases

Latest update September 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 23, 2021 News
– Remains Region with lowest vaccination rate
Kaieteur News – The Upper Demerara-Berbice Region (Region 10) continues to see a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, even as the vaccination rate remains low. As of Tuesday, the Region recorded 89 cases and two deaths. The statistics show that there are currently 77 active cases, 72 in home isolation and four have been admitted to the Regional COVID-19 Unit. Regional Health Officer, Dr. Gregory Harris, said that the cases are distributed evenly across the Region and not just in Linden.
He said this rapid increase in cases is most worrying since “We have not finished September as yet and we have already surpassed the figure from August, which is not good. The numbers are not looking good, a few weeks back we had less than 20 active cases, now it has increased again,” Dr. Harris said.
In August, the Region recorded six deaths.
Despite this steady increase, the vaccination rate in the Region remains significantly low evident by 28 percent of the population has receiving their first dose and 12 percent receiving their second dose. The target population in the Region to be vaccinated is 27,000.
Dr. Harris said that with the implementation of the government’s COVID-19 protocols, more persons have come forward for their first dose but remain hesitant for the second dose, despite this being available, with the exception of the Sputnik V Vaccine. “It is as if persons have just taken their first dose to be in possession of the vaccination card, so as to enter public buildings and their place of employment,” he speculated.
The statistics also show that six percent of adolescents have been inoculated with the Pfizer Vaccine. Parents desirous of having their children vaccinated against COVID-19 can access the vaccine at the One Mile Health Centre. Since the reopening of schools, at least one school, the Regma Primary, was closed temporarily because of a student-testing positive; that school has since reopened.
In his latest COVID-19 update, Dr. Harris pleaded with the residents of Region 10 to continue practicing COVID-19 protocols, which include practicing social distancing, hand washing, sanitising, and wearing a mask.
Most importantly however, he is encouraging the population to get vaccinated. Vaccination sites include the Linden Hospital Complex, One Mile, Amelia’s Ward, the Vivian Parris and Christianburg Health Centres and the mobile site at the Mackenzie/Wismar Park.
