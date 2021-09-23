Latest update September 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

How dare you?

Sep 23, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – How dare you go where I once was? How dare you walk where I once strutted? How dare you follow in my footsteps? How dare you?
Who do you think you are to go to that place where I narrowly escaped losing my precious briefcase? How dare you?
How dare you trample on hallowed ground? Don’t you know that I once cleaned those floors which you are trampling on? I once wiped them spotless. How dare you try to desecrate those floors?
You, who have been ‘installed’ cannot dare put your foot in my shoes. I have been given a special mission by the Creator to deliver Guyana from the cesspit of miseries and misrule. How dare you go to the United States and not seek my permission? How dare you?
Christmas is three months away. The Christmas carols have not yet appeared on the radio. But you are playing Santa Claus by sharing out presents to the people without seeking my endorsement. How dare you?
How dare you speak in the manner in which you speak? Do you not know that such talk is only for the elite? Did you not know that you are out of place trying to say those things? How dare you?
Do you know who I am? I often have to remind myself who I am. But how dare you have me recall these things?
Talk half and you dare not try to be me.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

National Youth & Junior on this weekend

National Youth & Junior on this weekend

Sep 23, 2021

South American Junior C/Ship set for October 16 & 17 Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana (AG) has confirmed that the National Youth & Junior Championship will run off as scheduled this...
Read More
GLTA to send three to under-12 tourney

GLTA to send three to under-12 tourney

Sep 23, 2021

Unstoppable Mercenary lift OSCL Grand championship trophy

Unstoppable Mercenary lift OSCL Grand...

Sep 23, 2021

Ali guides Superlatives to four-wicket win

Ali guides Superlatives to four-wicket win

Sep 23, 2021

Regus Offices Guyana Partners with Nexgen Golf Academy

Regus Offices Guyana Partners with Nexgen Golf...

Sep 23, 2021

NSC powers Carlos Peterson-Griffith to World Classic Powerlifting Championships

NSC powers Carlos Peterson-Griffith to World...

Sep 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]