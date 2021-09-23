How dare you?

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – How dare you go where I once was? How dare you walk where I once strutted? How dare you follow in my footsteps? How dare you?

Who do you think you are to go to that place where I narrowly escaped losing my precious briefcase? How dare you?

How dare you trample on hallowed ground? Don’t you know that I once cleaned those floors which you are trampling on? I once wiped them spotless. How dare you try to desecrate those floors?

You, who have been ‘installed’ cannot dare put your foot in my shoes. I have been given a special mission by the Creator to deliver Guyana from the cesspit of miseries and misrule. How dare you go to the United States and not seek my permission? How dare you?

Christmas is three months away. The Christmas carols have not yet appeared on the radio. But you are playing Santa Claus by sharing out presents to the people without seeking my endorsement. How dare you?

How dare you speak in the manner in which you speak? Do you not know that such talk is only for the elite? Did you not know that you are out of place trying to say those things? How dare you?

Do you know who I am? I often have to remind myself who I am. But how dare you have me recall these things?

Talk half and you dare not try to be me.