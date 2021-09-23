GLTA to send three to under-12 tourney

Latest update September 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) was proud to announce that three youngsters in Nathan DeNobrega, Elwyn Levius, and Kendell Prince will be representing Guyana from September 25th to October 2nd when they travel to Santo Domingo, Dominica for the Cotecc/ International Tennis Federation (ITF) under-12 tournament for Latin American and Caribbean countries.
National Coach Shelly Daly will be accompanying the team. The players will enter a bubble and require testing at intervals along with a negative PCR test upon arrival.
Currently, the lads are going through the final touches of coaching with instructors Andre Erskine and Daly. In addition, fitness and psychological assessments are being undertaken by the physio and psychologist attached to the National Sports Commission.
