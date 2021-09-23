Azimut Yachts drops anchor in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, extended a warm welcome to Azimut-Benetti, the world’s largest manufacturer of luxury vessels, as they arrived in Guyana with a Big Splash to launch their Sales Division at the Pegasus Hotel on Saturday night with Dr. Peter Ramsaroop (CEO of GO-Invest), Timothy Tucker (GGCI), and prominent business owners such as Robert Badal, Stanley Ming, Mahendra Jetoo, Rudy Ramalingum and many others in attendance.

According to a release, the Minister said that the time was ripe for Guyana to experience and enjoy the type of luxury and recreation that an Azimut Yacht offers and what was once considered luxury would soon be a necessity as more of the projects in the country are developed.

Azimut, which has been in existence for more than 50 years, holds the number one spot in production of yachts for 23 years and continues to expand its distribution and sales to 80 plus countries by partnering with local businesspersons.

Terence Clarke and Amzard Karim will lead the regional team in Guyana, Azimut Yachts Caribbean Limited and they were joined by Mr. Federico Ferrante, President of Azimut-Benetti Americas and Ms. Caterina Valiani, Regional Sales Manager from their North American headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mr. Clarke explained, “The yacht business is a way of life for me, it is my passion and not just a business venture so I will personally be involved in every way to make sure that we succeed.”

Mr. Ferrante showcased the company’s long history of quality and dominance in the yachting business, and stated to an attentive audience the reasons why the company was opening operations in Guyana. “Azimut-Benetti is not afraid to take risks and push beyond existing barriers. We pride ourselves in being leaders, the first to accomplish what others think is impossible.” He then went on to introduce the various yacht collections produced by Azimut: The Verve Collection, The Atlantis Collection, The Flybridge Collection, The Magellano Collection and The Grande Collection, all designed and built in factories in Italy.

Rudy Ramalingum from the Maraiko Bay Megaproject extended best wishes to the Azimut-Benetti group, emphasising that the two companies had much in common – quality, luxury and lifestyle, all areas that were needed on Guyana. “We look forward to providing every one of the new yacht owners with a place to berth their vessels; we’re ready to welcome you home.”

Dr. Ramsaroop took the opportunity to reiterate that Guyana was open to business and laid out several major investments that would be soon announced to boost the luxury and leisure market. “There is change coming and this is only the beginning so the locals and diaspora had better get ready.”

Minister Juan Edghill whose Ministry covers maritime development stated, “You are here at the right time because when, not if but, when projects such as Maraiko Bay are completed, the landscape of our country would be unrecognisable and in fact, this is already happening. We have dozens of projects all over the country, from Essequibo, Demerara, Berbice, Linden and everywhere in-between that are coming on stream. I assure you that your business is welcome and you don’t have to knock, our door is open!”

The attendees were all in agreement that the country was moving forward quickly and there was no reason why yachting could not become a regular activity in Guyana.

Azimut Yachts is now open for business in Guyana and will be taking reservations for their extensive line of luxury boats via email at [email protected] The extensive collection of Azimut yachts can be viewed at www.azimutcarib.com