Ali guides Superlatives to four-wicket win

Kaieteur News – A fine half century by Asif Ali handed Superlatives a four-wicket victory over Avengers when the New York Softball League/West Indian Softball Association Premier Division 20-over competition continued on Sunday last at Charles Drew Park.

Avengers batted first and scored 122-6. Tameshwar Mathura led with 48 off 22 balls, while Arif Habib made 25 off 30 balls. Sashi Wilfred and Lakeram Rupnarine both picked up 2-23 off four overs.

Openers Ali and David Seedhat put their team on course with an opening stand of 63 before Seedhat was bowled by Mathura for a run-a-ball 27. Ali top scored with 51 off 35 balls as Superlatives responded with 125-6 in 19.3 overs. Laurie Singh captured 2-26 and Mathura 2-29.

In another fixture, Lesbeholden gained a walk over from Spartans. The competition continues on Sunday.