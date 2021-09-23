Agri. Minister provides on the spot solutions to Mabaruma farmers, makes giant commitments

Kaieteur News – Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Tuesday met with hundreds of small to medium scale farmers during his visit to four villages in Mabaruma, Region One.

Farmers of Kumaka, Wauna, Whitewater and Kamwatta had the opportunity to voice their concerns to Mustapha who was keen to, as far as possible, provide on the spot solutions. The need for pest control, long-term solution to flooding, accessibility to land, high cost of fuel, machinery and transportation were some of the overall concerns raised.

In his response, Minister Mustapha told residents that he already had, on site, an adequate supply of substances for pest control. He noted that the farmers can look forward to a steady supply free of cost from the Ministry. This move was applauded by farmers.

Minister Mustapha indicated that the government will also be doing its part to alleviate the effects of heavy rainfall. He told farmers that the Region will soon be provided with an excavator. However, Mustapha implored the farmers to move away from farming in the swamps. He said, “We cannot keep doing the same things over and over expecting a different result. We have to move away from the old way of doing things.”

Since access to transportation was a constant cry of farmers at all locations, the Minister also endeavoured to provide a “tractor or two” in the near future.

Being that he was providing on the spot solutions to many of the issues raised, the Minister was pressed to pronounce on the high cost of fuel, another burdensome production factor. Kaieteur News understands that previously, Venezuela had provided access to fuel for farmers in this area, but this came to a halt since the pandemic and left many farmers facing added pressure.

Mustapha explained that he was not in a position to readily pronounce on a solution for that particular problem, as it does not fall under his jurisdiction. He nonetheless said, “But I can tell you, I will bring the matter to the attention of my colleague.”

Farmers, especially those of Kamwatta and Whitewater lamented the lack of market for their produce. The farmers said it is quite disheartening to put in all that work yet, if they happen to overcome all other obstacles, they still get a hard time selling their produce.

In response, Minister Mustapha boasted that the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) was successful in finding market for the Arnaputa farmer’s produce. He said, “We can do the same for you.” The Minister committed that within a week or two, he will send the General Manager of GMC, to meet with the farmers and chart a way forward in that regard. Mustapha said GMC can find market not only in Guyana but also within the Caribbean. The framers of Kamwatta and Whitewater mostly produce peanuts, cassava, turmeric and ginger.

The Agriculture Minister also encouraged the farmers to diversify. He supplied them with several seeds including watermelon, sweet pepper, eschallot, bora, carrot and celery. Those were handed out at all locations along with other farming supplied like shovels and forks.

Further, Mustapha told the farmers that he will soon return to the Region to initiate the distribution of government’s flood relief. He noted that no farmer will receive less than $50,000 per person. He explained that the “assistance” will be assessed based on the losses.