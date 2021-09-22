Workers occupying Govt. properties in Linden issued eviction letters

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region 10 has issued eviction notices to a number of government employees who are occupying State properties in Linden. This was confirmed by Regional Executive Officer (REO), Dwight John, who said that nine employees were sent letters, all of whom have been occupying the residences for more than 10 years.

He said that, according to the Public Service Rules, persons are not entitled to accommodation for much more than 10 years and those who are in receipt of letters have been occupants for much longer.

One of these persons is former Member of Parliament, Vanessa Kissoon, who is presently a teacher. He said Kissoon has been occupying her residence for 11 years and, prior to that, was also occupying another government home. While Kissoon did not formally comment on the issue, other occupants who received eviction notices, expressed concern that the move is politically motivated and the Regional Administration is taking orders from the Government to target persons associated with the Opposition.

John refuted this claim and said that all persons occupying properties over 10 years were served. “Everyone has to move, once you are living over 10 years, irrespective of political affiliation or race because it has become an audit query, so whether you are PPP/C or PNC, the law is the law,” John said.

He also revealed that letters of eviction had been sent to Members of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira and Devin Sears, to vacate the government properties that they were occupying and they did so without hesitation.

In the letter seen by Kaieteur News, the occupants were told that, as part of the Administration’s developmental work plan, the buildings will be renovated. “Please be reminded that according to the Public Service Rules, you are not entitled to accommodations and, as such, the building is required for essential staff upon repairs.”

The occupants were also reminded of the final clause of the tenancy agreement, which states that all tenancy will not exceed 10 years within the government building/quarters.

Failure to move within the one-month period John said, will result in forced eviction.

Regional Chairman Deron Adams has requested from REO John, a list of all the housing assets under the RDC and the names of the occupants, in addition to the duration of their tenancy. He said he is yet to receive the information.