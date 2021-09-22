Woman set on fire by husband died from shock and burns

– local NGO wants better to be done for abused women

Kaieteur News – A post-mortem examination carried out on the body of Sandrama Raju called ‘Roma’ of Miss Pheobe, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice revealed that she died from shock and burns.

The autopsy was conducted at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital Mortuary, after which process, the body was handed over to relatives for funeral arrangements.

The 29-year-old mother of one who was set on fire by her husband Ganeshwar Sheocharran of the said address two Mondays ago. Kaieteur News was informed by her father, Subramani Raju, that health authorities informed him via a call that she died at approximately 19:00hrs Saturday night.

Sandrama and Ganeshwar, who were having marital issues, got into a heated argument and she doused herself in kerosene in anger. Her husband in his rage lit her on fire. Ganeshwar, after committing the act, booked a flight to the United States where his parents reside and had already boarded a flight to JFK, when the police were informed. A wanted bulletin was issued for him and U.S. authorities were informed. Upon his arrival at JFK, he was nabbed and sent back on a flight to Guyana. Local authorities arrested him at the Cheddie Jagan International Airport; he was later charged with attempted murder and remanded to prison until October 6 2021.

Her parents had told reporters that prior to the incident, their daughter was having trouble in her marriage during its six years duration, flaring into frequent altercations with the suspect. But while they had tried multiple times to advise her to leave the suspect, their advice were not as successful as they wanted it to be.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Humanitarian Mission Guyana Inc., Mr. Suresh Sugrim who has dedicated many years to assisting women looking for a way out of a difficult situation, has opined that better must be done at the level of the government to assist women, who are experiencing abuse, but are unsure of how to get out, or where to turn.

“To date, the government doesn’t have anything in place, and everyone is asking why women stay in abusive relationships, but where do they go?” There is no shelter available in every region for such victims, Sugrim stressed.

He opined that in the case of Raju, like many others, her partner was controlling and manipulative, but underscored that men should stop treating women as if they are their personal property.

Sugrim pointed out that the government should be held accountable, and they should be investing in Region Six, particularly to have a shelter for battered women that is equipped with social workers.

“Women are the building block of this nation, I am asking President Ali and the Attorney General to enforce the law, and send a message that this will not be tolerated. Our women should stop being treated like a doormat,” Sugrim added.

