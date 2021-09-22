Latest update September 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Sunshine cart off ORSCA Grand champion trophy

Sep 22, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Sunshine carted off the 2021 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA) 20-overs Grand champion trophy after beating Cambridge Jaguars by four wickets on Saturday at Marvin Heights Public School ground, Mississauga.

Members of the Sunshine cricket team with their prizes.

Jaguars only made an insufficient 135-8 off the 20-overs having taken first knock at the invitation of Sunshine.
Sunshine, led by an enterprising 61 from Jeetendra Beharry, safely reached 141-6 with 31 balls remaining.
The left-handed Beharry came in at number three after opener Anil Etwaroo departed for 1 while soon after Ramiz Mohammed fell for 6 as Sunshine were wobbling at 12-2.
However, Beharry found a willing partner former Guyana and West Indies youth player Hemnarine Chattergoon and they two stitched together a significant 108-run third-wicket stand that virtually sealed the deal for Sunshine in brilliant sunshine.
Beharry, the Berbician, struck three sixes and five fours while the right-handed Chattergoon scored a responsible 49 laced with three sixes and two fours. Teddy Nandkissoor claimed two wickets for 27 runs from four overs delivering for the Jaguars.
Earlier, Cambridge Jaguars also started off poorly losing two quick wickets. Essequibian Sunil Sankar (06) and Mahendra Jaipersaud (01) were the early victims. Experienced campaigners Richie Shivrathan and Nandkissoor batted smartly with good communication between the wickets picking up singles. Shivrathan was departed for 19 while Nandkissoor followed soon for 31 which included two sixes and a four to end their 54-run third-wicket partnership. Vijay Jhappan also batted beautifully by scoring a cameo 54 towards the end. The right-handed Jhappan hit five sixes and two fours. Rajendra Dhoray captured three wickets for 14 runs from four overs to be the leading bowler. Chattergoon also proved his all-round capability by snaring two wickets for 32 runs from his maximum four overs.
At the presentation ceremony, Beharry was named the Most Valuable Player for Sunshine while Jhappan copped that prize for the runners-up side. Both players were given a bottle of champagne too and a trophy each. Medals were distributed to Sunshine and Cambridge Jaguars while they received a trophy each. President of the association Mitchel Bacchus, in his remarks, thanked all the teams for their participation and congratulated Sunshine for emerging victorious.
Notably, this is the first time Sunshine participated in the ORSCA tournament since its formation in 2011. Sunshine also won the ten-ten competition that finished a few weeks ago.

 

