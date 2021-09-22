Pres Ali, VP Jagdeo in talks with IDB for more loans on UN General Assembly sidelines

Kaieteur News – Guyana is currently fielding a high-level delegation to the 76th United Nations General Assembly underway in New York, USA led by Head of State, President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

The delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations ( UN), Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud.

According to information emanating out of New York, the delegation yesterday used the opportunity to meet with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) President, Mr. Mauricio Claver-Carone and his delegation.

The brief meeting was held at the office of the Permanent Mission to Guyana in New York, according to the Office of the President. Details of the meeting were however, not disclosed up to press time.

According to reports, President Ali updated the IDB Head on Guyana’s development plans and the importance of the IDB as a development partner.

Additionally, the Head of State was joined by Vice President Jagdeo during a separate bilateral meeting with His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana. The meeting took place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City following the opening of the General Debate this morning.

Meanwhile, other meetings that the Guyana delegation has so far taken part in, includes bilateral discussions with President of the Republic of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu. The meeting, which took place at the office of the Permanent Mission to Guyana in New York, was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

President Ali on Monday, during his address to the General Assembly, had reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to advancing the UNGA’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), noting that his Government would strive through aggressive advocacy to ensure that Agenda 2030 remains the primary guiding framework.

The Head of State made this declaration in a pre-recorded video presentation to the assembly and noted that the country is committed to presenting its second Voluntary National Review in the Decade of Action to realise the SDGs by 2030.

Additionally, he used the opportunity to implore the international community to stay focused on achieving the Agenda’s targets and objectives.

“Agenda 2030 represents a framework for sustainable, inclusive and equitable development.”